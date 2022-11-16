Govt to Offer Duty and Tax Concessions to Increase Production of Electric motorcycles

The government has decided to formulate a new strategy to enhance the market share of electric bikes or electric motorcycles (2/3 wheelers) through fiscal incentives including concessions in the duties and taxes regime.

Highly placed officials told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Industries and Production, Commerce Ministry and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will hold a meeting at the Industries ministry on November 17 (Thursday) on the strategy for enhancement of market share of e-bikes 2/3 wheelers in the country. The strategy will focus on increasing the production of electric motorcycles in the country.

The strategy will be considered a major step towards electrifying the country’s automobile industry, sources added.

The introduction of electric motorcycles is part of the government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025. The EV policy was part of the larger initiative of making the country clean and green.

The salient features of the EV policy include a phased transition of the automobile industry, as it would be covering two and three-wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles providing incentives to manufacturers.

The e-bikes would be energy efficient, can be charged overnight, and has features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.