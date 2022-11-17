Deputy Commissioner Dismissed From Service for Embezzling Nearly Rs. 2 Billion

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari, Adnan Rashid, who is a BPS-18 officer and belongs to the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been dismissed from service for allegedly embezzling billions of rupees.

DC Nawabshah, Shaharyar Memon, has been given an additional charge of DC Matiari. Moreover, Assistant Commissioner (AC) New Saeedabad, Mansoor Abbasi, has been suspended as well for his role in corruption.

According to details, Adnan Rashid embezzled Rs. 1.75 billion from the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The NHA had released Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for the acquisition of land adjacent to the M-6 project. The amount was meant to be paid to the landowners after acquiring their land.

Instead of paying the amount to the land owners in cross cheques, DC Matiari withdrew cash worth Rs. 1.82 billion. He also transferred Rs. 4 billion to a savings account and earned Rs. 540 million through interest.

Whereas, AC New Saeedabad distributed cash to landowners instead of giving them cross cheques. The total amount released by the NHA was intended for landowners living along 70 km of the M-6 project.

The inquiry was carried out on the directions of Chief Secretary Sindh. The provincial government has now formed a committee to further investigate the corruption scandal. Additional Secretary Finance and Secretary Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) make up the committee. The committee will submit its report within three days.

Meanwhile, DC Matiari has been arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh. The anti-corruption officials raided the home of DC Matiari and conducted a search operation. They seized official records from his residence. ACE Sindh will produce DC Matiari before a court to obtain his physical remand.