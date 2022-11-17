foodpanda Partners with KalPay to Help Riders Buy Smartphones on Easy Installments

foodpanda has collaborated with KalPay to facilitate their riders by offering them access to purchase the latest smartphones via KalPay’s Shariah-compliant Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service.

This collaboration will ensure that the riders have suitable phones to help them navigate and operate the application conveniently.

Speaking about the partnership, Farhan Khan, Director Operations at foodpanda Pakistan, said, “Our riders are our driving force and we at foodpanda continue to facilitate them as much as we can.”

“The partnership will empower our riders to purchase smartphone of choice on easy monthly installments using KalPay’s Shariah-aligned smartphone financing facility. A well-functioning smartphone is always instrumental in bringing efficiency in delivery process,” he added.

This initiative is a testament to foodpanda’s commitment to enhancing the overall experience for its riders through KalPay.