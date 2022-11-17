MMBL, U Microfinance Bank sign MoU to Offer Housing Finance Solutions for their Employees

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) and U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) have entered into a strategic partnership for providing housing finance facility for their employees.

The MoU was signed between Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO – MMBL, and Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO – U Microfinance Bank, at a ceremony held in Islamabad, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Under this partnership, U Bank and MMBL employees can seek housing finance from each other.

Eligible employees would have the opportunity to access affordable housing finance of up to PKR 3 Million to purchase a new house, flat, apartment, or plot for construction, as well as to construct a house on a pre-owned plot or add an extension to an existing housing unit.

The loan application process has been simplified to facilitate fast-track processing and efficient disbursement of the loaned amount.