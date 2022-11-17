Stay-at-Home XI: Biggest Stars to Miss the FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness their favorite players from 32 countries take on each other to win the biggest prize in football.

While the curtains from the mega event in Qatar will be raised on 20 November, the absence of a large number of stars will be strongly felt till the end of the world cup.

In this regard, ProPakistani has assembled a squad consisting of some of the big names who have missed out on the world cup, either due to being dropped from their national squads or their countries failing to qualify for the world cup.

Here is ProPakistani’s Stay-at-Home XI.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – GK

Donnarumma plays as a goalkeeper for European Champions – Italy. He will not feature in the main event because the Azzurri failed to qualify for the world cup after being beaten by North Macedonia in a playoff game.

Leonardo Bonucci – RCB

Donnarumma’s national teammate Bonnuci is another big name missing from the world cup. Despite being a rock at the back in the Euros campaign, Bonnuci failed to steer the Italian ship to Qatar.

Sergio Ramos – CB

Despite being the most capped player for his country, Sergio Ramos failed to impress Luis Enrique who left out the experienced defender from the 26-man squad set to compete in Qatar.

David Alaba – LCB

Alaba is a versatile left-footed defender who captains Austria. Austrian hopes of qualifying for the mega event were crushed by Wales in the play-off semi-finals as they were beaten 2-1.

Federico Chiesa – RWB

Chiesa is an Italian winger who can also operate as a right wing back. He had a stellar Euros as he was named in the UEFA Euro 2020’s Team of the Tournament. However, Chiesa failed to replicate his Euro form during Italy’s world cup qualification campaign.

Nicolo Barella – RCM

Barella is an Italy international who is regarded as one of the best central midfielders in the world. During the Euros, Barella provided crucial assists to help his team win important matches. However, he could not put his side through to the world cup.

Thiago Alcantara – CM

Thiago is another big Spanish name omitted from the 26-man World Cup squad. Despite playing a central role for his club, Liverpool, Thiago failed to impress La Roja’s boss, Luis Enrique, who justified Thiago’s exclusion by saying that he was surplus to requirements.

Martin Odegaard – LCM

Odegaard is an attacking midfielder who represents Norway. The gifted playmaker will be missed at the world cup as Norway finished third in their qualification group behind the Netherlands and Turkey. Odegaard will be hoping to lead Norway to their third world cup appearance in the next edition to be held in 2026.

Andrew Robertson – LWB

Robertson captains Scotland and plays as a left-back. He is equally impressive as a left wing back. Scotland failed to qualify for the mega event. Robertson will be hoping to help his side to its ninth appearance at the world cup in 2026.

Mohammad Salah – ST

Salah is one of the biggest names not traveling to Qatar for the mega event. Egypt’s hopes of qualifying for the world cup ended during the repeat of the African Cup of Nations final as Senegal defeated them on penalty kicks.

Erling Haaland – ST

Haaland represents Norway. He has taken the Premier League by storm following his summer move. Despite being in red hot form for his club, Haaland could not help Norway to feature in the mega event.

