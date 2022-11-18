Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train Revises Fares

Amid rising inflation, the Punjab government has revised the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) fares. The Punjab Cabinet has approved the OLMT’s stop-to-stop fare, which includes five brackets.

Provincial Transport Minister, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, mentioned the following fare brackets:

Rs. 20 for a journey up to 4 km

Rs. 25 for up to 8 km

Rs. 30 for up to 12 km

Rs. 35 for up to 16 km

Rs. 40 from Ali Town to Dera Gujran and vice-versa (end-to-end journey)

ALSO READ Sazgar Officially Launches Haval H6 Hybrid SUV in Pakistan

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) is also to issue fare reduction cards to working women and students. The department has already issued free-ride cards to facilitate senior citizens and disabled persons.

While talking to Dawn on the matter, a senior official stated:

In the first phase, we will be introducing the distance-based fares for the Orange Line. Though keeping in view our arrangements completed a few days ago, we wanted to implement it from Nov 18 but we couldn’t do so due to non-issuance of the minutes of the meeting on Thursday. However, we will implement it as soon as we receive the minutes that we are expecting in a day or two. In the 2nd phase, we will get the weekly and monthly discounted and free travelling cards prepared. And the cards will be issued to working women and students who will get 30pc discount in fares.

ALSO READ Toyota Announces Price Hikes For Corolla and Other Cars

PMTA is awaiting the cabinet’s approval for the discount cards for working women and students.