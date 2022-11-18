Nasser Hussain Praises Pakistan’s Bowling Unit’s Ability to Defend Low Totals

Former England captain, Nasser Hussain, has revealed why he criticized Indian batters more than Pakistanis for conservative batting in the first ten overs of the recent T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

While speaking to the media, Nasser said that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played slow cricket in the first 10 overs because they knew they don’t have a strong batting order to come in and score quick runs.

The cricketer-turned-commentator went on to say that India’s case, on the other hand, was different because they had hard-hitting batters like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, who can score quick runs.

It is a completely different thing. Pakistan does not have the batting depth we saw in the last few overs in the final. They don’t have players like Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya to come in and smash it.

When comparing the bowling units of the two neighboring countries, Nasser Hussain stated that Pakistani bowlers are capable of defending a below-par target, whereas India lacks a proper bowling unit.

It is worth noting that the Indian bowling unit failed to defend a 168-run target against England in the semi-finals, whereas Pakistani bowlers did not allow the same batting unit to easily chase down 138 runs in the final.