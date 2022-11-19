Xiaomi Launches Pocket-Friendly Redmi A1+

Xiaomi today announced the launch of its new budget-efficient device, the all-new Redmi A1+. The new Redmi entry-level smartphone has a stylish design and is equipped with versatile features, aiming to provide an excellent experience at an affordable price.

With a 6.52’’ HD+ display at 1,600×720 resolution, the Redmi A1+ offers a decent video-watching and gaming experience. For extended viewing, the device offers a dark theme and Night Light Mode, which help prevent strain on the eyes.

The Redmi A1+ is equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens to enable portrait shots and a 5MP front camera. Both rear and front cameras come with versatile modes including portrait, short video, and time-lapse, offering users diverse shooting options.

The smartphone is also packed with a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging to last through daily use.

In terms of performance, the Redmi A1+ is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps and support high-resolution display. Additionally, it also supports expandable storage up to 1TB, which frees up space on-device for additional data storage.

Redmi A1+ has a good hardware price-to-performance ratio. Inheriting family design from Redmi Note Series, Redmi A1+ is in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue, all with a stylish flat-frame design.

Accentuated by a clean, minimalistic curved back, its leather-like texture resists fingerprint smudges and marks. In addition, Redmi A1+ comes equipped with an advanced and responsive rear fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

The Redmi A1+ is now available at Mi Store, corecart, and Daraz.pk. The 2GB+32GB variant is available for PKR 19,999 only.