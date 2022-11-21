Fans Boycott Israeli Media in FIFA World Cup in Solidarity With Palestine [Videos]

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been marred with controversy ever since Qatar was awarded hosting rights back in 2010. The western lobbies have played their part in raising questions about Qatar’s ability to hold the mega-event, as they have criticized the country’s Islamic ideology.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup 2022 Fever Grips Pakistan [Videos]

While on one hand, FIFA states that there is no room for politics in the beautiful sport, it has become apparent that politics is the driving force behind the propaganda against the Middle Eastern country hosting the event.

Many fans from around the world have criticized the hypocrisy of the western world in raising question marks on Qatar’s policies while their own countries have done exactly the same, if not much worse.

One such country is Israel, which has carried out crimes against humanity in Palestine. It is no secret that the majority of Islamic countries do not share a good relationship with Israel and the majority of the Muslim population around the world has raised their voice against Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

Muslims from around the world have been seen boycotting the Israeli media as numerous videos of Muslims refusing to give interviews have surfaced on social media.

ALSO READ Video of People Converting to Islam After Zakir Naik’s Lecture at FIFA World Cup is Old

Various videos went viral on Twitter as the people showcased solidarity with Palestine by refusing to interact with journalists hailing from Israel.

Check out the videos here:

Israeli journalist speaks to Lebanese fans in Arabic, tells them he’s from Israel. They walk away before coming l back to tell him it’s called Palestine, not Israel pic.twitter.com/2zaFFkcqgi — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) November 20, 2022