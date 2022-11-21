FIFA World Cup 2022 Fever Grips Pakistan [Videos]

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 21, 2022 | 3:09 pm

The 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced last night as hosts, Qatar, became the first country in history to lose the opening match of the mega-event, as they lost the match 2-0 against Ecuador.

ALSO READ

The footballing festivities in Qatar are in full swing as the top 32 teams from across the world gather in the country to fight for the coveted trophy.

While fans from across the globe have gathered in the Middle Eastern country to watch their favorite superstars in action, the fanfare in Pakistan is also at an all-time high as football fans in the country have taken to the streets to show their love for their favorite football teams.

Football fans in various parts of the country, most prominently in Lyari, Malir, and Old Golimar areas of Karachi, have painted the streets with their favorite superstars including, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar.

Football fans also took to the streets to voice their support for their favorite sides as they carried out mini rallies for their favorite teams. Malir and Lyari areas of Karachi, also known as mini-Brazil for their love of football, have been gripped with football fever, with flags of Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, and Germany hoisted above the houses in the area.

ALSO READ

Check out the awe-inspiring videos:

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


close
>