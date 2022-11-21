GHQ Sends Summary for Next Army Chief’s Appointment to PM Shehbaz

The General Headquarters (GHQ) has reportedly sent the official summary for the appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Ministry of Defense.

According to high-level sources, the summary contains the names of five senior-most Lieutenant Generals. Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir Shah, who belongs to Frontier Force Regiment and is currently serving as Quartermaster General (QMG) at the GHQ, is at the top of the list.

Other names include Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who belongs to Sindh Regiment and is currently serving as Commander X Corps in Rawalpindi. Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, who belongs to the Baloch Regiment and is currently serving as Chief of General Staff (CGS) at GHQ, is also on the list.

Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, who also belongs to the Baloch Regiment and is currently serving as the President of the National Defense University (NDU) Islamabad has also been shortlisted.

The most notable name on the list is Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who also belongs to Baloch Regiment and is currently serving as the Commander XXXI Corps in Bahawalpur.

Sources have claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz will appoint the next COAS on the basis of seniority. In this case, the next COAS will be Syed Asim Munir Shah.