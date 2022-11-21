Fuel Imports Under Saudi Oil Facility Cross $100 Million 8th Month in a Row

Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $400 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility during the first four months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Official documents revealed that the country imported petroleum products worth $100 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility for the eighth consecutive month in October 2022.

ALSO READ ECC Allows Import of 160,000 Tonnes of Urea on G2G Basis

Saudi Arabia also provided petroleum products worth $100 million each during March, April, May, June, July, August, and September 2022.

The Financing Agreement worth $1.2 billion for the import of petroleum products was signed last November between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division (EAD). Under this facility, the Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and the National Refinery Limited (NRL) will import petroleum products up to $100 million per month from Saudi Arabia.

According to the official documents, the terms of the financing include the price of purchase by the SFD and a margin of 3.80 percent per annum.