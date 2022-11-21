Zameen.com Holds another Successful PSE in Lahore

Zameen.com recently organized another successful Property Sales Event (PSE) in Lahore. More than 45 investment projects were presented at the event including Beach Resort by Icon, Jinnah Square Residential Apartments, and Urban Premium Residences.

It is pertinent to mention that all projects on display are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com. Moreover, to make the event even more lucrative, special deals and discounts were offered for on-spot bookings.

Zameen.com’s high-ranking officials were present for this grand one-day property affair, including Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, Directors Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, along with other relevant stakeholders.

During the event, launching ceremonies of Residency One and B 45 projects were also held.

On the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that Zameen.com had introduced innovative property trends in Pakistan’s real estate market, which had resulted in the overall progress of the sector.