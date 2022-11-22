Bank Alfalah and Ignite Sign MoU to Finance Startups and Freelancers

The Ignite National Technology Fund, a public sector company with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Alfalah to provide financing support to startups and freelancers in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by Ignite CEO Asim Shahryar Husain and Bank Alfalah’s Group Head of Retail Banking Mehreen Ahmed.

Both Ignite and Bank Aflalah will work together to facilitate the short-term financing needs of startups from the National Incubation Centers (NICs) and freelancers from the Digiskills program.

MoITT Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq along with officials from MoITT, Ignite, and Bank Alfalah were also present on the occasion.