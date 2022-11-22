HEC Announces LLM and PhD Scholarships for Balochistan

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced LLM and PhD scholarships for students from Balochistan under the Law Graduates Scholarships Program.

According to the details, the program is an opportunity for Balochistan students to pursue their law education overseas, as HEC is offering three types of degrees, including indigenous LLM, foreign LLM, and foreign PhD.

ALSO READ Lahore Extends Driver’s License Office Hours

Here is all you need to know about LLM and PhD Scholarships for the Students of Balochistan program:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must:

Have domicile or local certificate of Balochistan.

Be of minimum age on the closing date of submission: LLM: 30 years old PhD: 35 years old

Have completed LLB (for LLM) and LLM (for Ph.D.) from an HEC-recognized university with at least 50 percent marks in bachelor’s degree.

Secure minimum 50 percent marks in aptitude test.

Not availing of any other scholarship.

How to Apply

Applicants:

Have to apply via HEC’s e-portal.

Are not required to send hard copies of any documents at this stage.

Must deposit a non-refundable Rs. 1,000 fee in Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Account Number: 17427900133401, Account Title: Higher Education Commission, Branch Code: 1742.

Must upload the fee slip on the online portal, and also bring its hard copy to the test center.

Must ‘submit’ the online application after completing it because ‘saved’ and ‘incomplete’ applications will be discarded.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the scholarship is 19 December 2022.

ALSO READ HEC Announces SEE-Law for Foreign Law Graduates

Important Details

Applicants will be shortlisted based on test and academic scores.

15-20 percent scholarships will be reserved for the families of those martyred or injured in the Quetta blast, which happened on 8 August 2016.

In case of the non-availability of the above-mentioned applicants, scholarships will be awarded on merit.

Indigenous LLM scholarships will only be granted to students who are studying or seeking admission to HEC-recognized public sector universities or W-category private universities.

Applicants applying for foreign scholarships have to provide an admission letter in the top 500 universities in QS Ranking after the selection.

If applicants are employed, they have to serve in a law-relevant field. The Scholarship Management Committee will review the organizations of the employed applicants. Note here that the committee’s decision regarding employed applicants will be final.

Serving employees have to submit a NOC and acquire study leave from their organization.

Contact Details

In case of any query or complaint, applicants can contact 051-111-119-432, 0334-1119432, or email [email protected] In addition, applicants can also visit HEC’s website for more information.