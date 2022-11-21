HEC Announces SEE-Law for Foreign Law Graduates

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Special Equivalence Examination (SEE-Law) for law graduates of foreign universities.

The SEE-Law exam is a pre-requisite test for appearing in the country’s bar entrance test, Law-GAT. In accordance with the Supreme Court’s (SCP) ruling dated 6 March 2018 and verdict dated 31 August 2018, the HEC has been conducting SEE-Law for law graduates from overseas institutions.

Here is all you need to know about SEE-Law:

Eligibility Criteria

Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in law or its equivalent from international universities/institutions recognized by HEC and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) are eligible to apply.

Exam Type

SEE-Law will contain 200 MCQs distributed equally across five sections.

Syllabus

The SEE-Law exam will be conducted in the following subjects:

Constitution of Pakistan Civil Procedure Code Criminal Procedure Code Qanoon-e-Shahadat Specific Relief Act

Exam Date

SEE-Law will be conducted on 18 December 2022. Any change in the test date will be communicated by the HEC.

How to Apply

For online application, candidates are advised to visit the HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC) portal.

Only candidates who ‘submit’ their applications will be considered for SEE-Law Test and applications that only remain ‘saved’ or ‘incomplete’ will be rejected after the deadline.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable test fee of Rs. 5,000 in Account No. 01127900567403, Account Title: Higher Education Commission, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Branch Code: 0112. Candidates can download the fee challan from the ETC portal during registration. All candidates are required to upload paid scanned fee challan with HBL’s stamp.

Deadline

The last date for online application is 7 December 2022. Therefore, candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.

Other Details

As per the PBC, a 50 percent score is mandatory to pass the SEE-Law and be eligible for Law-GAT.

Candidates will have a maximum of five attempts to pass the exam.

HEC conducts this exam twice a year or on a quarterly basis.

Contact Details

In case of any query, candidates are urged to visit HEC’s website or call 051-111-119-432 or 0334-111-9432. They can also visit HEC’s help portal or download the user manual from the ETC portal if they are facing difficulty during the registration process.