Lahore Extends Driver’s License Office Hours

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has extended the driver’s license office hours for the public’s ease. Chief Traffic Police (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Asad Malhi stated via his official Twitter account that the offices will remain open from 8 AM to 6 PM.

The earlier working hours were 8 AM to 4 PM. The extended hours will enable the working class to avail of driver’s license issuance and renewal services conveniently.

ALSO READ Sporty Changan Oshan X5 Plus to be Launched Next Year

With this change, the department seeks to encourage more people to get driver’s licenses, which also allows it to generate more revenue.

Increase in Fines

A few months prior, Punjab police announced a dramatic increase in fines to curb traffic rule violations in Lahore. The department made the announcement via a social media post that now, instead of a few hundred rupees, they will be fined Rs. 2,000 minimum for breaking the traffic rules.

According to the post, the new fine rates are as follows:

Improper parking of motorcycles will result in a fine of Rs. 2,000 while for cars, the penalty will be Rs. 5,000.

There will be a fine of Rs. 2,000 for driving a motorcycle without a license and Rs. 5,000 for cars.

Motorcyclists violating one-way will be fined Rs. 2,000 while car drivers will pay Rs. 5,000.

Motorists with tinted car windows will pay Rs. 5,000 fine.

Motorcycles without number plates or fancy number plates pay Rs. 2,000 fines while motorcar drivers will pay Rs. 5,000.

Other violations will result in a fine of Rs. 2,000 for bikes and Rs. 5,000 for motorcars.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Ring Road Project to be Delayed Yet Again

Traffic congestion and rule violation is becoming common problem in big cities, forcing authorities to assume a strict stance against the drivers.