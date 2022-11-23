Engro Fertilizer’s EnVen Plant Trips Once Again

Engro Fertilizers Limited’s (EFERT) EnVen plant has tripped once again and temporarily shut down.

The company’s production of fertilizer may reduce for some time. The troubleshooting/maintenance of the plant is yet to be determined at this point in time.

According to a stock filing, the company has temporarily shut down the plant and commencing relevant analysis to understand the root cause and is undertaking appropriate work to resume operations at the earliest.

“The company shall keep the Pakistan Stock Exchange posted about the situation as it evolves”, read the filing.