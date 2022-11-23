First Mercedes EQE Arrives in Pakistan [Photos]

The photos of Pakistan’s first Mercedes Benz EQE standing at the port awaiting clearance have created a buzz on the internet. For the uninitiated, EQE is a full-size all-electric luxury sedan that competes with Audi e-Tron GT, Porsche Tycan, and other similar high-end electric vehicles (EVs).

Photo Courtesy: Prestige Cars

The photos show that the model imported to Pakistan is the EQE 300+. It has a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels only. It makes 245 horsepower and 550 Newton-meters of torque. The powertrain propels the car from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 7.3 seconds.

EQE 300 has an 89 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that allows for a WLTP-approved range of up to 550 kilometers. It also has a fast-charging capability that allows for a 10-80% recharge time of just 33 minutes.

In terms of looks, the EQE is much different from traditional luxury sedans. It has a smooth and round shape, coupled with subtle creases and modern design elements such as a larger front panel, modern headlights, striped LED taillights, large alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline that merges neatly with the body.

Being a modern luxury EV, the EQE is loaded with modern features such as semi-autonomous driving capability, adjustable air suspension for a supple ride, multiple drive modes, a premium interior, high-tech infotainment, Mercedes’s patented hyper screen, and numerous comfort features.

All these features come at a hefty price tag of almost £74,000 (Rs. 20 million approx). Inclusive of taxes, EQE will cost much more than that. The details about the EQE 300 in Pakistan are currently unknown as it is awaiting clearance to depart from the port and go to its owner.