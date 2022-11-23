DFSK Humsafar Gets Mild Feature Upgrades

Pakistan’s commuter van market has a limited number of options and is mostly dominated by Suzuki Bolan.

In recent years, Bolan has had its market share stolen by newcomers, one of which is DFSK Humsafar passenger van. The main competitor to Changan Karvaan, Humsafar is a small commuter van with a seating capacity for seven people and a few features that are an improvement over Suzuki Bolan.

According to a recent update, DFSK has given Humsafar a few cosmetic and feature upgrades which include:

14″ alloy wheels

Chromed front-grille

Body-colored door mirrors

9″ infotainment unit

Better seats

Humsafar has a 1.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that sends 52 horsepower and 78 Newton-meters of torque to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox. Humsafar gets a solid disc setup at the front and a conventional drum brake setup outback.

The suspension setup is the same as other players in the segment — a Mcpherson strut setup up front and a torsion bar leaf spring setup outback. As we already know, leaf spring suspension is harsh as compared to coil spring suspension, which means that the ride will still be bumpy.

Other features include:

Power steering

Power windows (Front)

Glove box (3 Layers)

4 cup holders

Seat belts for all passengers

Dual collision absorption area

Grip handles for all passengers

Rear camera

Humsafar costs Rs. 2.47 million, which makes it Rs. 100,000 cheaper than Changan Karvaan. Although, it bears noting that Karvaan has a more powerful engine and better features than Humsafar, making it a considerable threat.