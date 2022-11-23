PM Shehbaz Stands With World Cup Hosts Qatar Against Western Propaganda

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been marred with controversy ever since it was awarded hosting rights in 2010. The western media has been at the forefront of spreading widespread propaganda against the host nation, Qatar, sparking worldwide debates regarding the tournament.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has rubbished away the western propaganda as he stated that Qatar should be celebrated for its magnificent efforts of hosting a successful event rather than being criticized unnecessarily.

Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to voice his support for Qatar and extended his good wishes to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Sharif stated that the nation of Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Qatar and they should be commended for wonderful arrangements for the mega-event.

Sharif tweeted, “Unfortunate that Qatar is being subjected to a barrage of propaganda as host of FIFA World Cup. It should rather be commended for wonderful arrangements for the mega event and being a promoter of global peace and development. Pakistan stands in solidarity with HH Emir & people of Qatar.”

ALSO READ Public Holiday Announced to Mark Saudi Arabia’s Historic Win Against Argentina

Unfortunate that Qatar is being subjected to a barrage of propaganda as host of FIFA World Cup. It should rather be commended for wonderful arrangements for mega event & being a promoter of global peace & development. Pakistan stands in solidarity with HH Emir & peole of Qatar 🇶🇦 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 23, 2022

This is the first time in history that the FIFA World Cup is being in a Muslim country. The previous edition of the tournament was held in 2018 in Russia. Many footballing fans have pointed out the hypocrisy of the western media as they did not raise their concerns on any issues when the tournament was held in Russia but they have been targeting Qatar, many labeling the portrayal as Islamophobic.