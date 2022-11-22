Public Holiday Announced to Mark Saudi Arabia’s Historic Win Against Argentina

Saudi Arabia has declared a public holiday following the historic victory against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

In one of the greatest upsets in the history of football, Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina by 2-1 in the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday. While most football fans are shocked, Saudi Arabians are delighted by the historic victory.

To mark the momentous occasion, King Salman has announced a public holiday on Wednesday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The employees of the public and private sectors will enjoy a day off tomorrow. Moreover, students of all levels of education will also celebrate the World Cup match victory with an off from the schools, colleges, and universities.

The victory is being termed as the ‘biggest football win in the history of Saudi Arabia’ as they have beaten top-ranked Argentina for the first time starting their World Cup campaign with an absolute stunner.