Zameen.com Organizes 3-Day Property Sales Event in Multan

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — successfully organized a 3-day property sales event in the city. The event was attended by a large number of people and their families. Zameen.com’s Associate Director Sales Multan Rana Farukh Nadeem attended the event.

The event showcased over 11 real estate projects which are already popular among property buyers and investors of Multan. These included Downtown Rumanza, Golf View Rumanza, Boulevard Heights, De Orion Mall, Platinum Villas, and Snapish Villas. The projects on display were exclusively sold and marketed by Zameen.com.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com Associate Director Sales Multan Rana Farukh Nadeem said that all projects marketed and sold by Zameen.com were not just modern and safe for investment, but also provided profitable capital to the investors.

He also mentioned that the number of people attending the Property Sales Event showed how profitable the real estate industry was in Multan. He reiterated that Zameen.com didn’t onboard any project without first checking the requisite government approvals and documents from all the authorities concerned.