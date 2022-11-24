Changan Announces Limited-Time Discount on All Bookings

Having streamlined its logistics and production operations, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) is enjoying a competitive edge over other newcomers.

According to a recent update, the automaker is offering a limited-time discount on all new bookings. The booking amount is as follows:

Product Customer Offer Applicability Oshan X7 Save up to Rs. 378,000/- Registration rebate (worth Rs. 160,000 for all cities) Complementary 1 year Insurance (worth Rs. 188,000) Complementary Accessories (worth Rs. 30,000) All partial payment bookings whose balance payment instrument date is 31 st Jan 2023 or before and all new bookings till 31 st Jan 2023 instrument date. Karvaan MPV Save up to Rs. 54,000/- Registration rebate on Karvaan Plus and Karvaan Standard, as announced on 17th October, 2022 All invoices and new orders, program to be extended till Dec 31, 2022 Sherpa M9 Save up to Rs. 36,000/- Registration rebate on Sherpa M9 as announced on 17th October, 2022 All invoices and new orders, program to be extended till Dec 31, 2022

MCML’s sales and marketing director, Shabbir Uddin, stated:

We understand the economic situation has brought challenges to all of us. We would like to take our part in countering the inflationary effects on our customers by announcing limited time customer focused incentives and a price lock policy to bring peace of mind to our customers. These offerings are being made to bring down the total cost of ownership by up to Rs. 378,000 for our valued customers applicable both on new as well as previously booked orders.

It bears mentioning that MCML has excluded Alsvin from the discount program. Alsvin is MCML’s star car in terms of both, demand and sales volume. With the latest discount offer, however, Oshan X7’s and Karvaan’s sales will likely pick up further as well.