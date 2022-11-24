Changan Oshan X7 Delivery Time Reduced to 3 Months

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has brought down the lead time of Oshan X7 to 60-90 days. An official document available with ProPakistani states:

We have also been able to bring our costs down, optimize our production and supply chain operations to be more agile and ensure timely deliveries. We are thrilled to announce that Oshan X7 production will now be increased and we will be delivering the vehicles within a period of 60 – 90 days to all new bookings moving forward.

Ever since its launch, Oshan X7 has been regarded as one of the best-value SUVs in the market. With a swift delivery time, Oshan X7 will likely become a top contender by sales volume as well.

Details

Changan Oshan X7 made its official debut in Pakistan on March 7, 2022, in Karachi as a competitor to DFSK Glory 580, Haval H6, and Chery Tiggo 8. MCML has launched Oshan X7 in two variants — Comfort and FutureSense.

Both variants have a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels only, via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. Oshan X7 boasts several modern features which its competitors lack.