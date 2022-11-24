Motorway Police Warns People Against Unnecessary Travel Due to Fog

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) shut down Lahore-Sialkot Motorway between Daska and Sambrial due to fog earlier. The spokesperson for the NHMP advised drivers to equip their vehicles with front and rear fog lights to avoid accidents.

Additionally, he advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. The spokesperson stated:

Avoid speeding and maintain a safe distance between vehicles on the road. Road users seeking information and assistance should contact helpline 130. Information can also be obtained from the highway patrol’s Humsafar app.

Fog and poor visibility will now likely be a recurring issue on the motorways as the cold continues to intensify across Pakistan. NHMP has advised all motorists to be mindful of this before embarking on their travels.

Ban on Heavy Bikes

Last Friday, Supreme Court (SC) overruled a four-year-old high court judgment to deny sports and superbike riders permission to ride on motorways. SC remarked that the authorities had appropriately limited motorcyclists under the legislation in order to guarantee public safety.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood granted an appeal filed by the Ministry of Communications and the Inspector General (IG) of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) against an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order given four years ago.

ALSO READ FTO Unearths Massive Irregularities in Sales Tax Invoicing of Millat Tractors Ltd