PPSC Announces Hundreds of Jobs in Punjab Police

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has officially advertised hundreds of vacancies for Inspector Legal (BS-16) on regular basis in Punjab Police.

There are 357 seats overall out of which 18 are reserved for minorities and 54 for women. Law graduates from recognized universities with two years of legal practice are eligible to apply.

The minimum height requirement for male applicants is 5 feet and 5 inches and the chest is 32-33.5 inches. The minimum height requirement for female applicants is 5 feet and inches.

Distant vision for both male and female applicants should be 6/9 in each eye with or without glasses. Near vision for both male and female applicants should not be less than J-1.

The lower age limit for male and female applicants is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. The upper age limit for in-service candidates from the police department and civil departments is 35 years and 32 years respectively.

The last date to apply is 8 December 2022.

Applicants will be required to take six written tests and a psychological assessment test.

Sr. No. Subject Paper Marks Time Duration 1. English Essay Subjective 100 Two Hours 2. Urdu Essay Subjective 100 Two Hours 3. General Knowledge MCQ 100 90 Minutes 4. Pakistan and Islamic Studies MCQ 100 90 Minutes 5. Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 Subjective 100 Three Hours 6. Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984 and Local and Special Laws Subjective 50 Two Hours 7. Viva Voce/ Psychologist Assessment 150

Non-Muslim candidates have the option to attempt MCQs on Islamic Studies or the same number of questions in a separate section titled “Ethics.”