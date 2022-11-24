University-Like Grading System to be Introduced for Matric and Intermediate

A new 10-point marking criteria has been proposed for matric and inter. Under the new grading scheme, passing marks will be increased to 40% from 33%.

The F grade (failure) will be abolished and a U grade (unsatisfactory) will be introduced instead. Between 96% and 100% marks, students will get an A-plus, an A-minus for 91% to 95% marks, and an A for 86% to 90% marks.

Between 81% and 85% marks, students will get B-plus and B for marks between 76% and 81% marks. The new system will in ending the gap between A grade’s 80% and 100% marks.

According to reports, the new marking system will be presented in the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) soon. It will be introduced across the country after receiving IBCC approval.

Besides, IBCC will also consider introducing GPA for matric and inter students instead of marks. It will also mull over holding matric and inter exams in April and May, and announcing results in August.