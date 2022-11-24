Tens of PIA Employees Suspected of Having Fake Degrees

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered cases against 113 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees for reportedly possessing fake degrees.

As per the details, FIA has started an investigation against 113 PIA workers, including 18 women, after lodging an FIR against them.

Reportedly, FIA has identified around 457 government employees over suspicions of having degrees, and 113 out of them are PIA employees from Lahore.

Furthermore, fake degree holders are serving as assistants and supervisors in national airlines. Allegedly, top officials of the PIA’s Recruitment Board are involved in inducting them despite having forged educational documents.

According to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), a special audit was conducted in PIA in accordance with Supreme Court’s (SC) order regarding fake degrees.

Separately, PIA recorded a massive loss of Rs. 67.39 billion in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 57.8 percent compared to an earlier loss of Rs. 42.71 billion in the same period last year, as per the filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).