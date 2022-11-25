Apex Court Expresses Concerns About Impact of Mining on Groundwater in Reko Diq

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Thursday asked about the possible adverse effects of large-scale mining at Reko Diq on groundwater levels. Groundwater is rapidly depleting in Balochistan because it is scarce and declining fast due to the lack of rain.

“This is just an idea that, since the current mining operation is water-intensive and the ore after excavation would have been crushed into powder and then mixed with water before being sent via a slurry pipe to the port,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed during the hearing of the presidential reference on Reko Diq.

Justice Ahsan was curious about where this water would be coming from because it was already very scarce in Balochistan, and large quantities would be used every day.

Chaudhry Aamir, Additional Attorney General, stated that he would provide the information later. However, he insisted that water was readily available on the site and that large water reservoirs would also be constructed to preserve it.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was the head of the five-judge bench. He said that it was easy to imagine water being wasted since so much water would have been used in the project. He also stated that the aquifers shouldn’t be depleted.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel recalls a Balochistan High court (BHC) judgment that stated natural resources and underground waters belonged to the future generation.

However, the court asked Additional Attorney General Rehman for alternative solutions. The law officer replied that he would investigate the matter.

Justice Bandial, who spoke at the hearing about labor and livelihood rights mentioned that it could be a challenge to deny labor rights.

However, Rehman insisted that the financial plan of the company was considered from all angles, but said he would continue to consult with the company and provide a response.

Balochistan Bar council representative Amanullah Kanrani described the proposed government settlement agreement on Reko Diq as a “fixed match” claiming that the nine-hour-long briefing to the Balochistan Assembly was “under the shadows and swords.”

Justice Bandial then asked counsel to refrain from commenting on a national project that was meant to develop Balochistan.

Advocate General Asif Reki informed the court that the Balochistan government had spent Rs8 billion on international arbitration after the Reko Diq 2013 judgment.