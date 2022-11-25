Punjab Announces Winter Vacations Schedule

The Punjab government has announced a two-phased winter vacation schedule for the province’s public and private schools and colleges.

Reportedly, schools and colleges in 24 districts of Punjab will be closed for winter vacations in two different phases, from 23 December 2022 to 6 January 2023 and from 3 to 13 January, respectively.

The districts, which will observe winter vacations from 23 December to 6 January 2023, include Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikupura, Okara, Vehari, Lahore, Khanewal, Khushab, Hafizabad, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Lodhran, Nankana Sahib, and Jhang.

Furthermore, other districts where winter vacations will start on 3 January and end on 13 January are Rajanpur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Chiniot.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, chaired a high-level meeting to review higher education across the province and develop it in accordance with international standards.

During the meeting, it was decided to restore sports activities in all educational institutions in order to encourage a healthy lifestyle in society. The meeting participants also highlighted the colleges’ financial independence.

Adviser to the CM, Aamir Saeed Raan, Chief Secretary, Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Higher Education Department, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.