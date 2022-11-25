FBR Transfers Officer Who Allegedly Leaked Gen. Bajwa’s Tax Record

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday transferred Deputy Commissioner Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Atif Nawaz Warriach whose name was circulating on social media that he leaked the tax details of former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and members of his family.

According to the notification, Deputy Commissioners CTO Atif Nawaz Warriach and Zahoor Ahmad directed the report to the admin pool FBR with immediate effect and until further orders.

The above-mentioned officers are directed to relinquish/assume charge, using the online HRMS facility made available to FBR or by using their IJP logins, as per the notification.

It is pertinent to note that the Finance minister tasked SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha to investigate this matter and submit the report in 24 hours.