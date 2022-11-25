News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police Blocks Off Various Avenues in Islamabad

By Waleed Shah | Published Nov 25, 2022 | 12:18 pm

Islamabad City Traffic Police (ICTP) has begun blocking off various avenues in the federal capital prior to the imminent arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led long march.

According to the department’s Twitter, the Faizabad bridge has been blocked off for traffic traversing between Rawalpindi and Bharakahu and its surrounding area.

Furthermore, ICTP has barricaded Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. It has advised commuters to use Serena Chowk, Margalla Road, and Ayub Chowk as alternate routes.

Yesterday, reports surfaced that the following entry points toward the federal capital will be blocked off after 7 PM:

  • T-Chowk Rawat
  • Koral Interchange
  • Faizabad Interchange
  • 26 Number Chungi
  • M2 Motorway

ICTP denied these reports earlier today. Although, the department allocated field operatives at various sensitive locations and warned stern action against those who provoke violence.

While the department is yet to issue further instructions regarding the traffic situation, all residents of the twin cities are advised to stay tuned for updates and plan their travels accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.


