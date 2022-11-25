Islamabad Police Blocks Off Various Avenues in Islamabad

Islamabad City Traffic Police (ICTP) has begun blocking off various avenues in the federal capital prior to the imminent arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led long march.

Islamabad Police Traffic Alert ! Updated: 8:25 AM

Murree Road Diversions placed at Faizabad for both sides of traffic on Murree Road. Alternatively, old airport road and stadium can be used to enter Rawalpindi from Islamabad.

According to the department’s Twitter, the Faizabad bridge has been blocked off for traffic traversing between Rawalpindi and Bharakahu and its surrounding area.

Red Zone Entry/Exit is closed from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. Alternatively, Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk can be used. All other roads of Islamabad are all clear for traffic.#ICTP #TrafficUpdate — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) November 25, 2022

Furthermore, ICTP has barricaded Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. It has advised commuters to use Serena Chowk, Margalla Road, and Ayub Chowk as alternate routes.

Yesterday, reports surfaced that the following entry points toward the federal capital will be blocked off after 7 PM:

T-Chowk Rawat

Koral Interchange

Faizabad Interchange

26 Number Chungi

M2 Motorway

ICTP denied these reports earlier today. Although, the department allocated field operatives at various sensitive locations and warned stern action against those who provoke violence.

While the department is yet to issue further instructions regarding the traffic situation, all residents of the twin cities are advised to stay tuned for updates and plan their travels accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.