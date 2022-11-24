Chery QQ Wujie Pro Launched Under a New Moniker

Chery has finally launched its answer to Changan Lumin Corn EV and Wuling Air EV in the form of Unbounded Pro — formerly known as QQ Wujie Pro. The two-door electric vehicle (EV) boasts impressive power and driving range compared to its competitors.

ALSO READ KP Govt Launches Bike-Mounted Ababeel Squad in Bannu

Unbounded Pro has five variants. The base variants make 73 horsepower (hp), 150 Newton meters of torque, have a driving range of 301 kilometers, and a top speed of 120 km/h, thanks to a 28.86 kWh battery.

The range-topping variants have a driving range of 408 km, 90 hp, 120 Nm of torque, and a maximum speed of 125 km/h, courtesy of a 40.296 kWh battery. All variants have a rear-mounted single electric motor.

Along with strong powertrain options, Unbounded Pro also has advanced tech features such as:

A 3rd-gen Qualcomm 6,155 chip

540-degree panoramic view for various driver assistance features

All-digital driver’s display

Smart infotainment system

A.C.

Panoramic sunroof

Airbags

Multiple drive modes

Lane departure warning

Traffic sign recognition

Collision warning

Blind-spot monitoring

Merging assist

Door opening warning

Remote-operated cabin heating and cooling, etc.

ALSO READ Changan Announces Limited-Time Discount on All Bookings

In terms of practicality, Unbounded Pro has four seats (1 driver seat + 3 passenger seats). The rear seats are foldable to allow for more cargo space. As for styling, the mini-EV looks bolder and more aggressive than its competitors due to its sharp styling elements.