Chery QQ Wujie Pro Launched Under a New Moniker

Chery has finally launched its answer to Changan Lumin Corn EV and Wuling Air EV in the form of Unbounded Pro — formerly known as QQ Wujie Pro. The two-door electric vehicle (EV) boasts impressive power and driving range compared to its competitors.
Unbounded Pro has five variants. The base variants make 73 horsepower (hp), 150 Newton meters of torque, have a driving range of 301 kilometers, and a top speed of 120 km/h, thanks to a 28.86 kWh battery.
The range-topping variants have a driving range of 408 km, 90 hp, 120 Nm of torque, and a maximum speed of 125 km/h, courtesy of a 40.296 kWh battery. All variants have a rear-mounted single electric motor.
Along with strong powertrain options, Unbounded Pro also has advanced tech features such as:
- A 3rd-gen Qualcomm 6,155 chip
- 540-degree panoramic view for various driver assistance features
- All-digital driver’s display
- Smart infotainment system
- A.C.
- Panoramic sunroof
- Airbags
- Multiple drive modes
- Lane departure warning
- Traffic sign recognition
- Collision warning
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Merging assist
- Door opening warning
- Remote-operated cabin heating and cooling, etc.
In terms of practicality, Unbounded Pro has four seats (1 driver seat + 3 passenger seats). The rear seats are foldable to allow for more cargo space. As for styling, the mini-EV looks bolder and more aggressive than its competitors due to its sharp styling elements.
Chery Unbounded Pro starts from the equivalent of Rs. 2.82 million and goes up to Rs. 3.57 million, which places it slightly above its direct competition but below larger EVs.
With its huge price tag, Unbounded Pro is an enthusiast-special that offers aggressive styling and strong performance. Overall, it is an appealing product for EV hot-hatch buyers in China.