Changan Announces to Protect Its Customers From Price Changes With New Policy

Despite the economic turmoil in Pakistan, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) is seemingly making considerable progress in terms of sales and operations.
The automaker seems to bolster that further by launching a special ‘price lock policy’ to protect its customers from the woes of inflation. As per an official document available with ProPakistani, the policy is as follows:
|Customer Group
|Price lock at the time of booking
|
How to secure the price lock
|Booked with partial payment
|NO
|
|Booked with full payment
(only as per available quota)
|YES
|
This policy is applicable to all Changan products. The customers must make all payments in favor of MCML through valid pay orders only.
MCML is also offering discounts on all cars except its best-seller – Alsvin. MCML’s sales and marketing director, Shabbir Uddin, stated:
We understand the economic situation has brought challenges to all of us. We would like to take our part in countering the inflationary effects on our customers by announcing limited time customer focused incentives and a price lock policy to bring peace of mind to our customers. These offerings are being made to bring down the total cost of ownership by up to Rs. 378,000 for our valued customers applicable both on new as well as previously booked orders.