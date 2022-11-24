Changan Announces to Protect Its Customers From Price Changes With New Policy

Despite the economic turmoil in Pakistan, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) is seemingly making considerable progress in terms of sales and operations.

The automaker seems to bolster that further by launching a special ‘price lock policy’ to protect its customers from the woes of inflation. As per an official document available with ProPakistani, the policy is as follows:

Customer Group Price lock at the time of booking How to secure the price lock Booked with partial payment NO Balance payment instrument date should be 30 days before the start of the tentative delivery month as printed on the PBO. (Example: Tentative Delivery Month March 2023, customer’s instrument date should be 31 st January 2023) If balance payment instrument date is (example: 31 January 2023 ), then the prevailing price on 30-days before the start of tentative delivery month will be locked (example: Price as on 31 January 2023 will be locked) Booked with full payment (only as per available quota) YES MCML will give dealer-wise specific quota on a monthly basis for bookings on full payment. Customers are required to pay 100% at the time of booking only within the provided full payment quota to secure price lock. These customers will be prioritized for delivery.

This policy is applicable to all Changan products. The customers must make all payments in favor of MCML through valid pay orders only.

MCML is also offering discounts on all cars except its best-seller – Alsvin. MCML’s sales and marketing director, Shabbir Uddin, stated:

We understand the economic situation has brought challenges to all of us. We would like to take our part in countering the inflationary effects on our customers by announcing limited time customer focused incentives and a price lock policy to bring peace of mind to our customers. These offerings are being made to bring down the total cost of ownership by up to Rs. 378,000 for our valued customers applicable both on new as well as previously booked orders.

With its rising popularity and sales, MCML is poised to be among the top carmakers in Pakistan.