Millat Tractors to Fight Against Charges of Sales Tax Invoicing Violations

Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) has decided to fight against the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s (FTO) order on Sales Tax Invoicing and other alleged violations filed against it.

In a stock filing, the tractor manufacturer said that the order issued by the Federal Tax Ombudsman has “serious legal and factual flaws and weaknesses.”

“The management of the company has reviewed the FTO order on Sales Tax invoicing and other alleged violations. [The] Management of MTL is of the view that the Order has serious legal and factual flaws and weaknesses and accordingly the management has decided to confront this order at the next available appellate forum. The legal and taxation provisions have also not been appreciated. The company is hopeful that it will forcefully defend its legal position at all appellate forums,” the filing stated.

The statement comes after the FTO issued an order that highlighted irregularities committed by the said company during the supply of tractors in the local market.