Oppo Reno Series Gets a Flagship Grade Phone for the First Time

Oppo Reno 9 series is official in China with three new phones called the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+. While all three phones in the series are high-end, the Reno 9 Pro+ is the only flagship-grade phone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It also brings minor camera improvements and faster charging than the rest.
The Reno 9 Pro+ has the same design as its younger siblings, but it highlights its large main camera setup more. Otherwise, it has the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The surrounding bezels are tiny and the curved sides are more prominent than the base Reno 9.
Its main chipset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which puts it ahead of the actual Oppo flagship, the Find X5 Pro, which has the regular 8 Gen 1 SoC. Memory configurations are the same as other phones in the series with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage based on UFS 3.1 memory.
Reno 9 Pro+ gets the same 50MP 1/1.56″ primary camera sensor as the Reno 9 Pro, but this one has support for OIS for steady photos and videos. There is an 8MP ultrawide unit as well as a 2MP macro sensor for closeup shots. The flagship chipset allows Reno 9 Pro+ to capture 4K 60 FPS videos.
Battery capacity gets a small upgrade to 4,700 mAh (up from 4,500 mAh) and so does fast charging (from 67W to 80W). There is no wireless charging support.
The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will go for a starting price of $560 in China.
Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
- GPU: Adreno 730
- OS: Android 13, ColorOS 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors, HDR10+, 950 nits peak brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 16 GB
- Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 32MP
- Colors: Black, Gold, Mint
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 4,500 mAh, 80W fast charging
- Price: $560