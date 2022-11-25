Oppo Reno Series Gets a Flagship Grade Phone for the First Time

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 25, 2022 | 3:51 pm

Oppo Reno 9 series is official in China with three new phones called the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+. While all three phones in the series are high-end, the Reno 9 Pro+ is the only flagship-grade phone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It also brings minor camera improvements and faster charging than the rest.

The Reno 9 Pro+ has the same design as its younger siblings, but it highlights its large main camera setup more. Otherwise, it has the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The surrounding bezels are tiny and the curved sides are more prominent than the base Reno 9.

Its main chipset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which puts it ahead of the actual Oppo flagship, the Find X5 Pro, which has the regular 8 Gen 1 SoC. Memory configurations are the same as other phones in the series with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage based on UFS 3.1 memory.

Reno 9 Pro+ gets the same 50MP 1/1.56″ primary camera sensor as the Reno 9 Pro, but this one has support for OIS for steady photos and videos. There is an 8MP ultrawide unit as well as a 2MP macro sensor for closeup shots. The flagship chipset allows Reno 9 Pro+ to capture 4K 60 FPS videos.

Battery capacity gets a small upgrade to 4,700 mAh (up from 4,500 mAh) and so does fast charging (from 67W to 80W). There is no wireless charging support.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will go for a starting price of $560 in China.

Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
  • GPU: Adreno 730
  • OS: Android 13, ColorOS 13
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors, HDR10+, 950 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 16 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
      8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 32MP
  • Colors: Black, Gold, Mint
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh, 80W fast charging
  • Price: $560

