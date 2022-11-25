Oppo Reno Series Gets a Flagship Grade Phone for the First Time

Oppo Reno 9 series is official in China with three new phones called the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+. While all three phones in the series are high-end, the Reno 9 Pro+ is the only flagship-grade phone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It also brings minor camera improvements and faster charging than the rest.

The Reno 9 Pro+ has the same design as its younger siblings, but it highlights its large main camera setup more. Otherwise, it has the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The surrounding bezels are tiny and the curved sides are more prominent than the base Reno 9.

Its main chipset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which puts it ahead of the actual Oppo flagship, the Find X5 Pro, which has the regular 8 Gen 1 SoC. Memory configurations are the same as other phones in the series with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage based on UFS 3.1 memory.

Reno 9 Pro+ gets the same 50MP 1/1.56″ primary camera sensor as the Reno 9 Pro, but this one has support for OIS for steady photos and videos. There is an 8MP ultrawide unit as well as a 2MP macro sensor for closeup shots. The flagship chipset allows Reno 9 Pro+ to capture 4K 60 FPS videos.

Battery capacity gets a small upgrade to 4,700 mAh (up from 4,500 mAh) and so does fast charging (from 67W to 80W). There is no wireless charging support.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will go for a starting price of $560 in China.

