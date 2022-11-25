Punjab Gets Another School for Transgender Persons

In a major development, the Punjab provincial education department has decided to establish a school for the transgender community in the provincial capital, Lahore, to create an egalitarian society.

The government of Punjab is working to develop policies that will ensure equal access to education for all citizens, including the transgender class, which is the most deprived segment of Pakistani society.

In June 2021, the Punjab government established Pakistan’s first transgender school in Multan, and after its success, it expanded to other cities such as Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and now Lahore.

اسکول ایجوکیشن ڈیپارٹمنٹ کی جانب سے ملتان، بہاولپور اور ڈیرہ غازی خان کے بعد لاہور میں بھی ٹرانس جینڈر اسکول کا آغاز کیا جا رہا ہے. 2021 میں ملتان میں دنیا کے پہلے ٹرانس جینڈر اسکول کا آغاز کیا گیا. جس کی کامیابی کے بعد مزید شہروں میں ان کا آغاز کیا گیا. pic.twitter.com/FGZbipUidU — School Education Punjab (@SchoolEduPunjab) November 24, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that back in 2019, the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government had established a school for transgender persons in Lodhran city under its Literacy Department.

According to a 2019 census, the estimated population of transgender people in Pakistan is around 300,000, though the actual number could be higher, and providing them with basic services is an urgent need.

It is important to note that the Senate unanimously approved a bill in March 2018 to protect the rights of transgender people, allowing them to choose their own gender identity.