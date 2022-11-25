Sindh Govt Eyes Early Launch of Yellow Line BRT

The Sindh government officials met with the World Bank on Thursday to explore an alternative Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Yellow Line bus service plan. The meeting’s agenda was to find a way to reduce the project development cost and delivery time.

Sindh’s Minister of Information and Transportation Sharjeel Memon met with Senior Transport Specialist for the World Bank, Lincoln Flor to discuss the original concept. The parties agreed to conduct a comprehensive study of the PC-I, PC-II, and alternative ideas for the Yellow Line BRT.

A statement regarding the meeting added that both parties decided to convene further sessions and finalize the matter in a week. In order to further optimize the project and make it economically more sustainable, the relevant officials have shared two alternative proposals with World Bank.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Memon stated:

The Sindh government is making significant efforts to improve the city’s public transportation system. The People’s Bus Service has been started recently on the city’s key thoroughfares. It’s fleet of 250 hybrid diesel buses is a successful model.

The World Bank learned that the government is seeking a reduction in infrastructure costs and an increase in the fleet, in addition to minimization of annual subsidy costs.

According to the proposed Yellow Line BRT plan, the dedicated route will include:

Dawood Chowrangi in the Korangi Industrial Area

Jam Sadiq Bridge

Main Korangi Road

FTC Interchange Shahrah-e-Faisal

Shahrah-e-Quaideen

Kashmir Road Interchange

Numaish Chowrangi

At the final stop, the service will connect with the BRT Red Line. The official statement adds: