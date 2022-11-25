Sialkot to Become Pakistan’s Most Liveable City Soon

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is keen to assist the government of Punjab in making Sialkot one of the most sustainable and liveable cities in the country by improving basic infrastructure and services.

According to the details, ADB is currently working with the Punjab government to improve the quality of life in cities including Sialkot by providing basic amenities such as water, sanitation, and other infrastructure.

Sialkot is one of the key industrial zones not only for the province but also for the country, producing 70% of the world’s football as well as other sports equipment and high-quality surgical instruments.

The handout released by the ADB said “If you have ever played football, chances are the ball was made in Sialkot in Pakistan. The city is also the source of footballs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.”

While speaking to the media, Khwaja Masood Akhtar, Chairman of Forward Group, stated that because Sialkot attracts international customers, it is important to improve the infrastructure of the city.

It was highlighted in the handout that the provincial government has upgraded water infrastructure for reliable supply with the help of ADB, while sewerage and sanitation systems are also being rehabilitated.