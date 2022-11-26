Systems Limited Becomes the Largest Company on PSX in Free-Float Market

Systems Limited has now become the largest company on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on the basis of a free-float market capitalization of Rs. 83.06 billion ($371.1 million).

This is the first time the major IT company achieved the status. Its share in the KSE-100 index also stands significantly at more than 5%.

Systems Limited got listed in 2015 with a total market cap of Rs. 4 billion and currently has a market capitalization of Rs. 138.4 billion.

In the last couple of years, the company witnessed massive growth in terms of profitability and business expansion at a local level and offshore markets.

The company recorded a profit of over Rs. 1 billion in the three quarters of 2022 and is likely to record an all-time-high profit in the current financial year. It is followed by Engro Corporation with a very close margin in free-float market capitalization which stood at Rs. 83.04 billion with a market capitalization of Rs. 150.9 billion.

Fauji Fertilizer Limited stood third in the free-float market capitalization race at PSX with values of Rs. 71.84 billion and a market capitalization of Rs. 130 billion.

ALSO READ NUST Brings Key Stakeholders Together to Discuss Environmental Impact of Corporate Investments

HUBCO stood fourth in the free-float market capitalization race at PSX with values of Rs. 64.8 billion and a market capitalization of Rs. 86 billion.

TRG Pakistan stood fifth in the free-float market capitalization race at PSX with values of Rs. 56 billion and a market capitalization of Rs. 80 billion.