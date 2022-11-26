Fact Check: No, Google Play Store Isn’t Going Away in Pakistan After December 1st

Online reports claiming that Android users from Pakistan would be unable to download Google Play Store services are untrue and deceptive since users would be able to use the Play Store.

However, Android users in Pakistan won’t be able to buy paid apps through mobile carrier billing as carrier payments (or a way through which mobile users pay for paid apps through their mobile credits) as a payment of $34 million to global tech companies was stopped by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in order to limit the outflow of dollars.

ALSO READ NUST Brings Key Stakeholders Together to Discuss Environmental Impact of Corporate Investments

Reportedly, mobile users in Pakistan won’t be able to use paid services via the Google Play Store after the SBP suspended $34 million in payments to international service providers.

According to the details, the SBP suspended Direct Carrier Billing (DCB). Therefore, the payment of $34 million to overseas service providers like Google, Amazon, and Meta, has been frozen.

However, it is imperative to highlight that Pakistani users can continue to buy apps or use paid services through credit or debit cards only.

ALSO READ Japan Seeks Resolution of Issues Related to JICA-Funded Projects in Pakistan

In this regard, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and four cellular mobile operators (CMOs) unanimously wrote a letter to the SBP, requesting that it reverses the decision to revoke the DCB mechanism for payment of dollar fees in light of the country’s liquidity crisis.

گوگل ایپلی کیشن کی بندش/امین الحق کا بیان وزیر خزانہ معاملے کا فوری نوٹس لیتے ہوئے اسٹیٹ بینک کو ادائیگی جاری رکھنے کی ہدایت کریں. ضروری ہے کہ مستقبل میں آئی ٹی وٹیلی کام کے حوالے سے فیصلوں میں وزارت کی مشاورت لازمی شامل کی جائے." (امین الحق) pic.twitter.com/8fVA2DGirg — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) November 26, 2022

After this official intervention, SBP could probably allow the payment of the pending $34 million. If funds are transferred, the direct carrier billing could be restored and users would be able to buy apps from Google Play Store through direct carrier billing again.