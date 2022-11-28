AI-Based School Attendance System Launched in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has installed artificial intelligence (AI)-based camera devices in schools to monitor students’ and teachers’ live attendance because of an increase in complaints about teachers’ absence.

Managing Director (MD) of the Elementary Schools Education Foundation (ESEF), Zarif-ul-Mani, stated that the AI-based attendance system in the foundation schools will maintain the education quality and enhance students’ performance.

Furthermore, he explained how the School Management Information System (SMIS) aims to ensure accountability, quality, and easy transfer of scholarship funds to partners.

Moreover, he praised the ESEF’s e-governance unit for redeveloping this initiative, which had previously suffered from mismanagement.

The project would also discourage dropout rates while ensuring that classes begin on time and that teachers are present.

Earlier, the Sindh government decided to take strict action against teachers who are involved in receiving their salaries while sitting at home and not fulfilling their duties.

According to reports, the provincial education department has blocked the payment of more than 2,000 ghost teachers across the province.

Speaking about the decision, Education Secretary Sindh, Akbar Laghari, stated that they have written a letter to Auditor General (AG) Sindh for stopping the salaries of 2,019 ghost teachers.

He further asserted that the department will terminate the ghost teachers and that it can go to any length to ensure teachers’ attendance in schools.