COAS General Bajwa Meets PM Shehbaz for the Last Time

The retiring Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid farewell visits to President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier today. According to media reports, the president extended best wishes to General Bajwa during their meeting.

Later, the outgoing Army Chief attended a farewell luncheon hosted by PM Shehbaz to thank him for his services. The formal change of command ceremony for the new COAS will take place tomorrow at 9 a.m.

ALSO READ COAS Bajwa Inaugurates Fauji Foundation Projects Before Official Retirement

General Bajwa will hand over his duties to General Asim Munir at the ceremony. Chiefs of all armed forces as well as senior civil and military officers will attend the event to welcome the new COAS.

In addition, journalists, federal ministers, diplomats, and dignitaries have also been invited to the ceremony.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumed his position as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) on Sunday by replacing General Nadeem Raza, assuming the highest-ranking position in the military.

Last week, President Alvi approved a summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of Asim Munir as the next COAS and Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC.

ALSO READ Rupee Drops 4th Day in a Row Against US Dollar After SBP Rate Hike

General Asim and General Sahir were chronologically the senior-most generals of the Pak Army after General Bajwa, and have taken the top military helms in the respective order.