KSE-100 Index Plunges After Frantic Sell-off Due to Hike in Policy Rate

Pakistan equities witnessed a selling spree early today after the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday raised the policy rate by 100 basis points to 16 percent.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had a frantic sell-off during the early trading hours, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 727 points after trading resumed on Monday.

The KSE 100 index initially opened on a negative note at 42,936.73, down over 700 points, dropping as low as 42,204 by 9:30 AM. During trading hours, investors opted to offload their positions in an environment of higher uncertainty with regard to the country’s ease of doing business following the central bank’s surprise rate hike.

The top index managed to climb back to 42,376 after recovering marginally by 10:25 AM. Trends show markets will stabilize with support expected to come later on.

Around 59 million shares were traded at the exchange, with 191 of the 223 active scrips declining in value, only 27 advancing and 5 remaining unchanged.

Cement, Oil & Gas Exploration, and Fertilizer sector stocks contributed negatively in the first two hours of trade today to the benchmark index.

Today’s bears are a result of SBP’s surprise rate hike of 100 basis points on Friday. The decision at the time reflected the MPC’s view that inflationary pressures have proven to be stronger and more persistent than expected. It is aimed at ensuring that elevated inflation does not become entrenched and that risks to financial stability are contained, thus paving the way for higher growth on a more sustainable basis.

This is an intraday market update.