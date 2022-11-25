SBP Raises Interest Rate by 1%

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday raised the policy rate by 100 basis points to 16 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank convened today with SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad in the chair to announce the last scheduled monetary policy for the calendar year 2022.

To recall, in last month’s monetary policy meeting, the SBP decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 15 percent. At the time, the MPC was of the view that the monetary policy stance struck an appropriate balance between managing inflation and maintaining growth against the backdrop of losses due to floods.

This is a developing story.