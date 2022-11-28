Lahore’s Kalma Chowk Closed for Traffic Once Again

One of the main business junctions in Lahore, Kalma Chowk, has been closed to traffic once again. The city has begun reporting troublesome traffic jams on the road because of the construction work. City Traffic Police (CTP) has cited remodeling work as the reason for the congestion.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Assad Malhi, has cautioned the people from using that route and has proposed the following alternate routes:

People traveling from Barkat Market to Liberty Market must make a left turn at Kalma Chowk, a U-turn at Muslim Town Morr, and then pass through Gaddafi Stadium to reach Liberty Market.

Likewise, Model Town traffic bound for Liberty Market will proceed directly to Muslim Town Morr, make a U-turn and access the market via the stadium.

People traveling from Firdaus Market must go via Hussain Chowk to Liberty Market or Main Boulevard, Gulberg.

The duration of the ongoing work is currently unknown. For now, the authorities have advised the daily commuters to use alternate routes for the foreseeable future to avoid daily traffic jams.