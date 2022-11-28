MG’s Sister Company is Testing an Electric Rival for Suzuki Jimny [Video]

Baojun — MG’s sister company co-owned by SAIC Motors and General Motors (GM) — has begun testing a direct rival to Suzuki Jimny.

The company teased its electric vehicles (EV) during the unveiling of Baojun Kiwi EV in September. The teaser grabbed the attention of auto experts and fans across the globe, with people stating that “Baojun just did what Suzuki should have done.”

So far, Baojun has only teased the electric SUV in a short video clip and even its name is unknown. However, the teaser video and road test spyshots offer a glimpse of the EV’s retro design and modern styling. Like the Jimny, it has a blocky silhouette, a straight hood, a flat front, and huge doors.

The front has quad-LED headlights, oval LED braking lights, and a single vertical reverse light strip in between. The alloy wheels are similar to Rivian R1T, while the big wheels allow for a rugged look.

Some local Chinese media outlets report that it will have a dual-motor setup allowing it to generate 109 horsepower. The SUV will also have a 31.9 kWh battery pack with a cruising range of more than 300 km. The looks also suggest that it will be based on a ladder-frame chassis and have specialized off-road modes.

Chinese automakers are capitalizing on the complacency of Japanese automakers in EV development. Although the company’s plans for the SUV are airtight, its probable launch in the international market may threaten Suzuki Jimny’s stronghold.