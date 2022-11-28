Proton X70 Breaks Its All-Time Sales Record in Pakistan

Al-Haj Automotive achieved an impressive milestone in October 2022 by selling over 500 units of X70. As per a report from Autojournal.pk, this is the highest sales figure since the SUV’s debut in Pakistan.

The past two years have been turbulent for Al-Haj Proton, especially due to lengthy delivery delays that were the result of COVID-19-induced logistical hurdles.

However, despite the ongoing economic turmoil in Pakistan, the recent rise in sales is indicative of Al-Haj Automotive’s rise to form in terms of production.

Proton X70

Al-Haj Automotive launched Proton X70 in December 2020 as a direct competitor to Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and MG HS.

It has two variants — Executive and Premium. Both variants have a turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 176 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque. The 7-speed DCT automatic transmission sends the power to the front wheels or all the wheels (depending on the variant).

Proton X70 comes standard with a digital instrument cluster that displays the vehicle’s vital information, steering wheel controls, a push-start button, power-folding mirrors, a day-night rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and other advanced driver aids.

What Helped the Sales?

Al-Haj Proton recently announced a special discount for specific Proton X70 customers. According to the notification, the customers who have received balance payment letters dated August 4 to September 30 will get a “one-time waiver” of an additional Rs. 200,000 on X70’s price.

Bear in mind that the X70 starts from Rs. 6.74 million and goes up to Rs. 7.19 million. The discount from Al-Haj Proton on both variants may have helped X70’s sales.