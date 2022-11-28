Massive Irregularities Exposed in Sindh’s Education Department’s Hiring and Postings

Director of Schools Karachi, Farnaz Riaz, allegedly issued posting letters to preferred candidates in return for bribery in the guise of merit.

According to the reports, she changed 1,100 of the total 1,200 proposals recommended by the District Education Officers (DEOs) for the promotion of teachers from Junior School Teachers (JSTs) to Senior School Teachers (SSTs).

The DEOs claim that science teachers have been posted to the positions of Arts teachers, and vice versa.

Provincial Education Minister, Sardar Shah, summoned the Director of Schools for having violated the merit and also launched an investigation against the people involved in the matter. During the initial investigation, Farnaz Riaz and other involved people admitted to the allegations.

In related news, the Sindh education department suspended the payment of nearly 2,000 ghost teachers’ salaries throughout the province, last week.

According to reports, the Sindh education department submitted a petition to the provincial accountant general (AG) requesting that the pay of 2,019 ghost instructors be stopped.

After the education department’s letter, AG Sindh withheld the distribution of salaries to ghost teachers.